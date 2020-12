Amit Shah pays tributes to 2001 Parliament attack victims, says nation forever indebted to martyrs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001 and said the nation will remain indebted to the victims forever.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits.

All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

Paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting our parliament in 2001 terrorist attack.



I bow to their exemplary courage and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/oSffVIpIdf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2020

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the brave sons of Mother India who made supreme sacrifice by taking on the enemies in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament House, the temple of democracy, in 2001. A grateful nation will forever be indebted for your supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ | AAP demands CBI probe in alleged MCD 'corruption', to protest outside Amit Shah, Delhi LG residences

The home minister also visited the Parliament complex and paid floral tributes to the portraits of those who were killed.

"I bow to their exemplary courage and sacrifice," he said.

The terror attack led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament complex.