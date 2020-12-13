STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC cracks the whip on dissidents, Suvendu Adhikari loyalist expelled

Panda, the general secretary of the district unit, was expelled from TMC for alleged anti-party activities, a party leader said.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday expelled a leader of its East Midnapore district unit, Kanishka Panda, considered close to party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

Panda, the general secretary of the district unit, was expelled from TMC for alleged anti-party activities, a party leader said.

"Panda made statements against Abhishek Banerjee, the president of the TMC youth wing, and even questioned the way the party was run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the leader said.

He also spoke in favour of Adhikari after the party made it clear that there would be no more reconciliation attempts with the disgruntled leader who gave up his cabinet portfolios amid speculations of switching over to the BJP, he said.

ALSO READ | Mamata government will fall before Assembly polls if Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP: Arjun Singh

"The state leadership cannot take these activities lightly," the leader said.

A defiant Panda said that he feels "relieved" with the party's decision as he had been under serious stress over the past few days despite "speaking the truth".

"I diligently served this party, which threw me out after all these years of working at the grassroot-level.

I remain on the side of Suvendu Adhikari.

We will continue to serve the people," he told reporters.

In the last two weeks, Adhikari loyalists in East Midnapore, his home ground, were either removed from posts or ousted after Banerjee asked the district leadership not to tolerate anti-party activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp