Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh in Twitter spat over ongoing farmers' protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out on Twitter between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh over farmers’ protest.

​They hit out at each other in a series of tweets on Monday evening.

“Farmers of India and particularly Punjab know that you Arvind Kejriwal have sold off the interest of farmers by notifying one of the draconian farm bills in Delhi on 23rd November. What pressure did the Centre have on you,” Singh tweeted.

Kejriwal has been accused of double standards on the issue because his government while supporting the agitation on one hand has notified one of the three farm laws to be implemented in Delhi.

“You were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are your “gift” to the nation. Captain sahib (Singh), why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?” questioned Kejriwal in reply.

Delhi government has been accusing the Congress-led Punjab government of being directly responsible for implementation of these laws.

“These farm laws were not discussed at any meeting and your repeated lies will not change that Arvind Kejriwal. And naturally BJP can’t accuse me of double standards as I don’t have any nexus with them like you have. They after all have to cover up their collusion with you,” Singh said hitting back.

