STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh in Twitter spat over ongoing farmers' protest

Responding to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's comments, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused him of having 'done a deal with the Centre to save your son from ED'.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out on Twitter between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh over farmers’ protest. 

​They hit out at each other in a series of tweets on Monday evening. 

“Farmers of India and particularly Punjab know that you Arvind Kejriwal have sold off the interest of farmers by notifying one of the draconian farm bills in Delhi on 23rd November. What pressure did the Centre have on you,” Singh tweeted. 

Kejriwal has been accused of double standards on the issue because his government while supporting the agitation on one hand has notified one of the three farm laws to be implemented in Delhi.

​ALSO READ | New farm laws are 'anti-farmer'; will lead to immense inflation, benefit capitalists: Arvind Kejriwal

“You were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are your “gift” to the nation. Captain sahib (Singh), why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?” questioned Kejriwal in reply. 

Delhi government has been accusing the Congress-led Punjab government of being directly responsible for implementation of these laws. 

“These farm laws were not discussed at any meeting and your repeated lies will not change that Arvind Kejriwal. And naturally BJP can’t accuse me of double standards as I don’t have any nexus with them like you have. They after all have to cover up their collusion with you,” Singh said hitting back.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Amarinder Singh farmers protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp