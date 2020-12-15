Bengal polls: Mamata's ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari likely to join BJP anytime soon

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, who stepped down from the state cabinet, is likely to join the BJP a day before Union Home minister Amit Shah’s two-day West Bengal visit this week.

The disgruntled TMC MLA, also an accused in the Narada sting operation case being investigated by the CBI, might visit Delhi on December 18. He is likely to share the stage with Shah in a Midnapore rally on December 19.

Reacting to the murmurs regarding Suvendu’s political move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy said the decision has been taken and the disgruntled TMC leader’s inclusion in the saffron camp is a matter of time.

BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party would welcome Suvendu, a follower of Mukul Roy who used to be known as TMC’s face in the East Midnapore district and some other parts in the state, with the proper respect that he deserves.

"Other than Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu is one of the few mass leaders in the TMC. I know him for a long period and we are good friends. Suvendu’s entry in the BJP will definitely strengthen our party’s base in Bengal," he said.

ALSO READ | TMC cracks the whip on dissidents, Suvendu Adhikari loyalist expelled

The possible change in Suvendu’s political allegiance might cause a blow to the ruling party as the Adhikari family, his father Sisir Adhikary, an MP from Contai, and brother Dibyendu, another MP from Tamluk, has a strong influence in the East Midnapore district. It is believed that Adhikari and his followers have strong command among the electorates in at least 30 Assembly constituencies.

Bengal BJP is expecting a largescale exodus from the TMC camp following Adhikari joining the saffron party.

"At least 50 MLAs and five MPs are all set to step out of the TMC and join the BJP. Suvendu’s entry will secure a significant electoral dividend in next year’s elections in favour of our party," said a BJP leader.

TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy said several dialogues were exchanged with Suvendu and the content of the last meeting was leaked in media. "If he is using it as an excuse to leave the party, I have nothing to say," he said.

Adhikari on Tuesday widened his distance from the TMC while addressing a rally in East Midnapore. "The famous Nandigram movement against land acquisition was not formed by any political party. It was a people’s movement. I never believe in personal attacks. But I was attacked by several political leaders. The next elections, the people should press the button of EVMs to make sure that those leaders face the fate of CPI(M) as they did in 2011 polls," he said without naming the TMC.