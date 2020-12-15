STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'It was people’s ire': Mamata tries to justify attack on Nadda convoy

During a rally in north Bengal, the CM compared the BJP leaders to the dacoits of Chambal who are allegedly entering Bengal from outside.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting at Jalpaiguri district Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting at Jalpaiguri district Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kicking off her election campaign in north Bengal, the ruling TMC’s erstwhile citadel, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre on the issue of the attack on the BJP’s national president JP Nadda’s motorcade on December 10. She criticised the central government for summoning three IPS officers and asking them to serve in the central deputation.

Referring to the attack on Nadda’s convoy, Mamata said none of TMC supporters was involved in it. "The attack on Nadda’s convoy was a reflection of common people’s anger. They reacted after spotting an accused in the convoy who was in jail in connection with the vandalism of the bust of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar last tear. There is a protocol of VIP convoys. But on that day more than 50 vehicles were part of the convoy and a large number of people riding motorcycles were following them," she said while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri.

She also compared the BJP leaders to the dacoits of Chambal who are allegedly entering Bengal from outside.

ALSO READ | Bengal polls: Mamata's ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari likely to join BJP anytime soon

Recalling the TMC’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in north Bengal, Mamata, who is on a three-day visit to north Bengal, sought the local voters' blessing in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

"TMC failed to bag a single seat in north Bengal. BJP got all of them. I want to ask what was our fault. They (the BJP) came from outside and won all the seats. They are not Ramakrishna or Vivekananda as they only spread hatred. I am seeking your blessing for the upcoming elections," she said.

BJP made deep inroads in north Bengal in last year’s general elections by bagging seven of out eight Lok Sabha seats.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It reminds me of the famous statement of CPM leader
    12 hours ago reply
