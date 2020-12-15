STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The advertisement had put out eligibility criteria for only "male" and "female" candidates, with no mention of those belonging to the third gender.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

PATNA: The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell "short of constitutional mandate" since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled.

The court made the observation in an order passed on Monday whereby it directed the state government to immediately look into the matter and take remedial measures and put on hold finalisation of candidates'' list "till further orders".

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar which pointed out that the advertisement inviting applications "falls short of the Constitutional mandate.... it is not clear as to whether persons falling under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 can even apply for the post or not".

The advertisement had put out eligibility criteria for only "male" and "female" candidates, with no mention of those belonging to the third gender.

The court made the observation while hearing the petition of one Veera Yadav who had sought clarity on whether reservation was in place for transgender applicants on the lines of separate quotas for the physically disabled.

The court took note of the contention of the government advocate that "there is no separate reservation for the members of the Transgender Community, save and except that for reservation they are to be considered in the category of OBC".

The court, however, remarked "we need not go into the aspect of reservation, but prima facie what we find persons belonging to the Transgender Community are totally precluded from the process of applying for a post of a constable...."

The bench hoped that the state would take remedial measures in future.

"We are hopeful that the state would adopt a sensitive approach and immediately take remedial measures.... Equally, the state shall ensure giving wider publicity of the action taken to reach out to the members of such community, enabling them to apply for the post in question", the court added, fixing December 22 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
constables' recruitment Bihar transgenders communit transgenders community
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp