MP: Amid farmers' stir, BJP's Kisan Sammelans go on in support of farm laws

Agriculture minister Tomar and Jyotirditya Scindia addressed a rally in Gwalior, while Dharmendra Pradhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya address rally in Indore.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP's show of strength through Kisan Sammelans in support of the three new farm laws continued for the second day on Wednesday in the saffron party ruled Madhya Pradesh. 

While union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed a rally in home town Gwalior, another union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan was joined by the party's national general secretary at a similar rally in Indore. 

In Indore, addressing the rally, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya announced that four lakh farmers are ready to travel on tractors from the Indore region to Delhi in support of the three new farm laws. “The day we’re asked four lakh people, including farmers from this region, will proceed to Delhi in support of the new farm laws and our PM Narendra Modi,” announced Vijayavargiya.

Earlier, on Tuesday, similar rallies were organised by the BJP in Ujjain and Bhopal, which were addressed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

Addressing the rally in Gwalior, the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress and left parties of misleading the farmers (that too of a particular state) to further their agenda of opposition to every policy of Narendra Modi government. 

"Let me make it clear, we can bow our heads before the farmers, but will deal firmly with those vested interests, who are using farmers shoulders just to train guns at our government, " Tomar said. 


ALSO READ | 'Agitation is limited to one state, there will be an early solution': Tomar on farmers' stir

Legendary farmer leader Sharad Joshi of Shetkari Sangathan famously said: "The farmers won't become self-dependent till they are liberated from the chains of mandis. Our new laws target the same. Not all farmers, but those driven by vested interests in one state are against the new laws, but we're talking to all who will resolve the impasse soon, " Tomar said. 

"In 2006 the Swaminathan Commission submitted its report to then PM Manmohan Singh, but the recommendation of fixing MSP to render cost plus 50% benefits to farmers was done by the Narendra Modi government. We want to ensure through new laws that particularly the small and marginal farmers (who constitute 86% of the agrarian base) get the best price for their produce. Several farmers, particularly young farmers from several states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra have met me and are overwhelmingly in support of the new farm laws. We want to ensure that in future our farmers become progressive and have access to exporters and best technology, " Tomar said. 

"Go to every village and organise chaupals to end the false propaganda on the new farm laws, " asked Tomar. 

Addressing the rally, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at the Congress, questioning "why is the Congress opposing the same farm laws which were promised by it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto. Why did the Kamal Nath government fail to lower the Mandi tax in 15 months in MP? The same has been lowered by the present state government in MP." 

Scindia said when the Congress envisioned replacing the APMC Act, it was good. Now when we've enacted similar amended laws, we are being portrayed as villains. Does the Congress consider itself perpetual flag bearers of farmers, it will not be allowed to happen anymore, BJP will work for farmers religiously? 

TAGS
farmers protest Kisan Sammelan MP BJP
