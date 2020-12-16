STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Nandigram hero' Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA, set to join BJP

Adhikari's resignation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections is said to be significant in Bengal's present political scenario. The ex-Nandigram MLA had resigned from the state cabinet last month.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari

Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's key former lieutenant and one of the heroes of the Nandigram agitation Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday afternoon tendered his resignation from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly amid a strong buzz that he is set to join the BJP.

Suvendu's resignation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections is said to be significant in Bengal's present political scenario. The ex-Nandigram MLA had resigned from the state cabinet last month.

Suvendu's departure is not seen as the end of TMC's troubles. A number of disgruntled functionaries in the ruling party have started expressing their discontent accusing a section of party leaders of being involved in corruption. They are also unhappy with "political classes" being taken by election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team.

With the Assembly polls a few months away, the ruling party has its hands full in keeping its house in order, taking away focus from preparations to decimate the BJP. Several members and elected legislators are said to be likely to raise the banner of revolt against the party leadership.

ALSO READ | Mamata's ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari likely to join BJP anytime soon

Sunil Mandal, the MP from East Burdwan, alleged the party is being run by corrupt leaders and extortionists. Referring to the decision of hiring Kishor, he said an electoral battle cannot be won with the help of hired soldiers.

Suvendu's exit came after a recent meeting with CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor. Mamata had reportedly directed the party leaders, who were asked to deal with Adhikari, to close the episode. She had also asked the party functionaries to prepare for the fight in the upcoming Assembly elections without Adhikari, a former minister in her cabinet.   

BJP's Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya had said the party would welcome Suvendu, a follower of Mukul Roy who used to be known as TMC's face in the East Midnapore district and some other parts in the state, with the proper respect that he deserves. 

"Other than Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu is one of the few mass leaders in the TMC. I know him for a long period and we are good friends. Suvendu’s entry in the BJP will definitely strengthen our party’s base in Bengal," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections BJP
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp