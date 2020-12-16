STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop holding parallel talks with other farmer bodies: Protesting farmer unions to Modi government

An umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws wrote to the Centre, asking it to stop holding parallel talks with other farmer bodies.

Published: 16th December 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers coming out after a meeting with Union Minister for Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on the new farm laws.

Farmers coming out after a meeting with Union Minister for Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on the new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws wrote to the Centre on Wednesday, asking it to stop holding "parallel talks" with other farmer bodies over the contentious legislations.

The letter by 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha', which represents farmer bodies mostly from Punjab, comes against the backdrop of the government holding talks with several farmers organisations from different states who the Centre claimed have extended their support to the new agriculture laws.

In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said the Centre should also stop "defaming" the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

"We want the government to stop defaming farmers' agitation and holding parallel talks with other farmers' organisations," said Darshan Pal, a member of the 'Sankyukt Kisan Morcha', in his letter written in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Farmers' protests causing loss of Rs 3,500 crore everyday

In his letter, Pal has also recorded in writing the farmer unions' decision to reject a recent government proposal of amendments in the new laws.

"In reference to the proposal (dated December 9) and your (Agarwal) letter, we want to inform the government that farmer organisations held a joint meeting to discuss the proposal on the same day and rejected it," he said.

"We had already made our stand clear in previous talks (with the government) that's why we did not send a written reply earlier," Pal said.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum with suggestions on the laws and the Minimum Support Price.

ALSO READ: 'Not running away from negotiations': Farmers warn to fully block Delhi-Noida route

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh.

They have not been part of the 40 farmers' groups that have been protesting on various borders of the national capital, and they had also attended the recent rounds of talks with the Centre without any breakthrough.

According to an agriculture ministry statement Tuesday, Tomar thanked the BKU (Kisan) leaders for coming out in support of the laws and said these legislations have been welcomed in various states across the country.

Earlier this week, a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand had also met Tomar.

On Tuesday, the leaders of agitating farmers asserted they will 'make' the Centre repeal the three new agri laws in a hardening of their stand.

ALSO READ: Security beefed up at Chilla border

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raghavendra Prabhu
    Agree to what 40 farmer groups want
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp