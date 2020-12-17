'Opposition confusing farmers, fomenting unrest': Yogi Adityanath at UP Kisan Sammelan

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Opposition for allegedly confusing farmers and fomenting unrest among them over agricultural reforms. The CM said the opposition parties were not able to digest farmers’ growth.

He was addressing the farmers at a convention in Bareilly on Thursday.

While the farmers agitating against the newly-promulgated farm laws have refused to blink and continue to lay siege to Delhi border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is holding back-to-back public rallies across the states to convince people that the new laws are in favour of the farmers. In the series, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a farmers’ convention in Bareilly on Thursday.

CM Yogi said: “Be it the abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Citizen Amendment Act or the farm reforms that ensure ensuring maximum benefits to the farmers, the opposition has been having problems with everything,” said the UP CM.

He claimed that the opposition was confusing the farmers over MSP and Mandi system, and he was among the farmers to clear all their doubts. “PM Modi and Union Agriculture Minister have ensured that the laws made for farmers don’t allow anyone to capture their land. The farmers, who want to sell their produce outside the market, will not have to pay any tax. This is being provided in the new reforms,” CM Yogi reassured the farmers.

“Whatever promises were made to the farmers, youth, and poor of the country in 2014 are being fulfilled one by one. New farm laws are also part of it,” said the UP CM. He added that when the world was grappling with COIVD-19 pandemic, our farmers were toiling to serve the nation through their crops.

“But there are forces which are not able to digest India’s growth. They are spreading myths and canards and trying to alienate people from the system. But we will keep on treading on the path of truth, said Yogi.

He asserted that PM Modi had promised to create a chain between the market and the farm which would pave the way to farmers’ growth. “This is what is being done now,” he reiterated.

Further elaborating on the pro-farmer steps taken by his government, UP CM claimed that his government was the first one to waive off loans to the tune of over Rs 36,000 crore of around 86 lakh small and marginal farmers. “It was followed by creating a system for the procurement of crops so as to save the farmers

from wandering pillar to post to sell their produce. So far, we have already procured 36 lakh tonne wheat. We have cleared dues to the tune of Rs 1.12 lakh crore of cane growers,” he claimed.

The UP CM exhorted the youths to be prepared to bring the new film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar as it would create immense job opportunities for them. He promised to start work on Bareilly ai

On the occasion, the CM also launched welfare projects worth Rs 975 crore in Bareilly.