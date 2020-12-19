STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi playing politics of 'BJP-Opposition politics': Farmers’ body

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: To step up pressure on the government, the unyielding farmers are planning to scale up their agitation.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said all its state units were preparing with full strength for the Shraddhanjali Diwas on December 20 which will be observed in over 1 lakh villages.

A rally will be held at Ambani and Adani groups’ offices in Mumbai on December 22. Accusing PM Narendra Modi of playing ‘BJP-Opposition politics’ instead of addressing farmers problems, the AIKSCC said he had launched an open attack on the farmers by claiming that they were linked to opposition parties. 

Instead of repealing the three laws that erode the tiller’s rights and favour big businesses, the PM had reduced himself to a party leader undermining his role as a responsible executive head, the farmers’ union said.

The Modi government allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to help corporate investment in agriculture infrastructure instead of spending the money to give direct help to farmers, it rued.

Referring to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s letter to farmers, the AIKSCC said he had made fictitious claims that farmers will not lose their land. One of the Acts provides for farmers’ land to be mortgaged for recovery of dues, it pointed out.

The union added that Tomar’s assurances on MSP and government procurement fell flat in the face of Niti Ayog experts saying the government had excessive food stocks with no place to store and the Centre dismissing government procurement as a legal requirement.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called upon the President seeking his intervention for convening of the winter session of Parliament.

