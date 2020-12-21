CRPF constable goes back on rape claim against chief sports officer, coach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 30-year-old CRPF constable, who had accused the paramilitary's Chief Sports Officer and Arjuna Awardee Khajan Singh and coach Surjit Singh of sexual harassment, rape and intimidation, has retracted her allegations, official sources said on Monday.

Police said Khajan Singh was questioned and his statement has also been recorded by the investigation team but refused to divulge further details, saying the investigation is still underway.

Earlier this week, the victim recorded her statement before the magistrate under CrPC section 164 where she retracted her allegations mentioned in her complaint filed before the Delhi Police earlier this month, they said.

"She retracted her allegations levelled against both the accused and is reluctant to pursue the case further," sources said.

Khajan Singh has also recorded his statement before the investigation team and refuted all allegations levelled against him.

This came after the victim registered her statement before the magistrate, a police officer said.

A senior police officer said after the FIR was registered, the case was transferred from a sub-inspector level officer to an inspector attached with the Crime Against Women Cell of Dwarka district, which is investigating the case presently.

In the FIR registered at Baba Haridas police station on December 3, the complainant, who had joined the force in 2010, alleged that the two accused sexually harassed women constables and later used them as "their accomplices".

"They secretly took my photos while I was taking a bath.

I was blackmailed through these photographs and they threatened that if I did not talk to them, they would circulate my photos on the Internet," the constable had alleged in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the constable has also accused Khajan and Surjit of running a "sex scandal" in the force and alleged that they had "many accomplices".

"They threatened to make my (constable) photos viral on the Internet and used it for raping me continually over three years," the constable alleged in the FIR.

The FIR also stated that the two allegedly harassed her by sending showcause notices.

The FIR also stated that in March 2014, the woman constable had filed a formal complaint with the CRPF Inspector General, but she was allegedly forced by the accused to withdraw it.

Khajan Singh, a DIG-rank officer in the force, had won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200m butterfly event which was India's first medal in swimming at the event since the 1951 edition.

He had rubbished the allegations levelled by the CRPF constable, who has also won several medals at national and international levels.

CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran had earlier said, "The CRPF has taken a serious note of the complaint and has constituted an internal complaint committee headed by an Inspector General-level officer to conduct an inquiry.

" "As far as the FIR is concerned, the department will facilitate the investigation agency in all respects," the spokesperson had said.

Khajan Singh was bestowed the Arjuna award in 1984.

Hugely successful at the national level, Khajan clinched multiple gold medals at the South Asian Games (then known as South Asian Federation Games) in 1984 and 1989.