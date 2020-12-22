STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RT-PCR test, institutional quarantine: Centre releases guidelines for flyers from UK

The ban on flights from the UK comes into effect from December 23 and will continue till December 31, as per the current orders.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain on Tuesday (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing a temporary ban on flights from the UK, where a new variant of coronavirus is creating havoc, the Centre on Tuesday issued a detailed guideline to states to identify and isolate Covid-19 patients who may have arrived from the island nation.

The ban on flights from the UK comes into effect from December 23 and will continue till December 31, as per the current orders.

In a 5-page standard operating procedure issued in the wee hours on Tuesday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that those arriving in India from the UK on Monday-Tuesday will be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests and those testing positive will be quarantined institutionally.

In addition, samples collected from the positive people will also be subjected to spike gene-based RT-PCR tests in appropriate laboratories to assess whether they carry the same variant of SARS CoV 2, as identified in the UK to be about 70% more infectious.

In case the report of the sequencing is consistent with the current SARS-CoV-2 virus genome circulating in the country; the ongoing treatment protocol including home isolation or treatment at facility level as per case severity may be followed, say the fresh instructions.

ALSO READ | New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test

But if the genomic sequencing indicates the presence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 then the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit.

While necessary treatment as per the existing protocol will be given, the patient will be tested on 14th day, after having tested positive in the initial test. In case the sample is found positive on the 14th day, further samples may be taken until the two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart are tested negative.

The Centre through the Bureau of Immigration has also provided a list of international travelers from the UK and those who have arrived in India via the UK since November 25 and a detailed set of guidelines have been issued on following up with them.

 Those international travelers from the UK who arrived in India from November 25-December 8 will be contacted by district surveillance officers and advised to self-monitor their health.

If anyone amongst them develops symptoms, they will be tested by RT-PCR test and if tested positive, genetic sequencing will be done, says the SOP.

ALSO READ | Passenger from Britain tests positive for Covid-19 in Chennai Airport amidst concerns over new virus strain

Details of those who arrived between December 9-23, on the other hand, will be shared with respective state and district surveillance officers for daily follow-up till 14 days after their arrival in India.

“If any passenger is not traceable initially or during any duration while being followed up should be immediately notified to the central surveillance unit of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme by the district surveillance officer,” the SOP says.

The SOP says that the new variant is estimated by European Center for Disease Control to be more transmissible and affecting the younger population. This variant is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. "One of the most significant is an N501Y mutation in the spike protein that the virus uses to bind to the human ACE2 receptor. Changes in this part of the spike protein may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people," it says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK flights New COVID strain new Covid variant UK returnees Central guidelines RT-PCR test
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp