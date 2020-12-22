UK return: 7 passengers, crew member in Amritsar, four in Ahmedabad airport test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Seven passengers and a crew member who arrived here from the UK in an Air India flight tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research O P Soni said those who tested positive for the infection will be quarantined.

Among the infected passengers are six men and two women, he said.

The Air India flight from London had landed at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport with 250 passengers and 22 crew members at 12.30 am last night.

Earlier in the day, some of the passengers protested against the authorities over the alleged delay in carrying out their coronavirus tests.

ALSO READ: RT-PCR test, institutional quarantine: Centre releases guidelines for flyers from UK

Their family members claimed that they were made to wait for hours.

The authorities, however, said the clearance might take some time as every passenger and crew member would have to be tested for coronavirus.

Gujarat

Four passengers including a British national who arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning by an Air India flight from London tested positive for COVID-19, a civic official said.

The Air India flight from London arrived at around 10:30 am, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Om Prakash Machra.

AMC teams collected samples at the airport itself, he said.

ALSO READ | Passenger from Britain tests positive for Covid-19 in Chennai Airport amidst concerns over new virus strain

"The entire process ended in the evening. We conducted RT-PCR tests on 275 passengers, of which 271 tested negative while four passengers, including a British national, tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

"We have started the process to admit them in hospital," Machra added.

India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of a mutated variant of coronavirus there, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban.

Moreover, passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports.