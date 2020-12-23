STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New COVID-19 strain: Health secretary reviews the status of fliers who arrived from UK

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday reviewed the status of travellers coming from the UK to India who were found COVID-19 positive before the temporary flight bans came into effect from December 23.

The states for which the detailed review was carried out included Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala.

ALSO READ | 11 passengers from four UK flights test positive for coronavirus at Delhi airport

A number of travellers have been found COVID-19 positive but the results of their genome sequence tests, which can confirm whether they carry the mutant virus identified in the UK, are still awaited. 

The secretary also discussed in detail the standard operating procedures related to the epidemiological surveillance and response in the context of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in European countries that is being reported to be more infectious and is affecting the younger population.

The SOP had said that all those who have arrived in India since November 25 and tested positive for COVID-19 must be subjected to spike gene RTPCR test to assess whether they are inflicted with the mutant SARS CoV 2.

In the virtual meeting on Saturday, the states were advised to access the details of passengers from the UK to India from the online portal AIR-SUVIDHA and Bureau of Immigration and were also asked to send the samples of those found positive to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing.

The list of six identified laboratories along with the contact details of their nodal officers was also shared with the states.

These labs include CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, DBT-In Stem-NCBS, Bangalore, DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, West Bengal and ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The number of such designated labs would increase over time and their details would be shared with states, said the Union health ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Bhushan New COVID strain COVID-19 Coronavirus UK Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp