STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune: UK returnee found to have tested positive for coronavirus

The man is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

The man was one of the 544 persons -- including 300 from Pune city -- who had returned to Pune district recently. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A man who had returned here from the UK in the second week of December has been found to have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Friday.

The person's swab samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check if he has been infected by the new strain of virus found in the UK, said Dr Sanjiv Waware, Assistant Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.

The man was one of the 544 persons -- including 300 from Pune city -- who had returned to Pune district recently as per a list provided by the Maharashtra government, he said.

ALSO READ: Separate isolation, second COVID test in 14 days for those found positive with new UK strain

"This man returned to Pune on December 13 and tested positive on December 17. We will be sending his swab samples to NIV for genome sequencing to check if the virus is the same as the new strain," said Dr Waware.

The man is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation, he said.

After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Union government had asked for tracing of passengers who arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune Coronavirus UK returnee new virus strain covid mutation
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp