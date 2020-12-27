STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP attempts to corner AAP as Kejriwal ignores Tiwari’s ‘invite’ on farm laws

This comes after Kejriwal ignored Tiwari's Saturday's invite to his residence on Mother Teresa Crescent Road to clear his "doubts" on the laws.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a day-long hunger strike to support farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his house to ‘clear doubts’ over the new farm laws, the Opposition party repeated the request in an attempt to corner the AAP and its leader.

Tiwari and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday asked Kejriwal to fix a date and place of his choice where the “benefits of the legislations” could be explained to the chief minister. This comes after the AAP chief ignored the invite issued by Tiwari on Saturday. Tiwari said he was waiting for the chief minister at his residence at 3 pm on Sunday.

After the chief minister did not come, Tiwari and Gupta addressed the media at the former’s house while keeping an empty chair for Kejriwal. Tiwari said that the AAP leader should either stop “misleading people” on the farm laws or accept his invitation. 

Gupta said since the Delhi CM could not come at the BJP MP’s residence, he may select any place and time where the benefits of the three legislations could be explained. Kejriwal on Friday claimed the Centre’s agricultural reform laws will not benefit farmers in any way and do a lot of harm. “They say that now the farmers will be able to sell their crop anywhere outside the market.

But outside the market, the crop is sold at half the price. How is this a benefit? The truth is that these laws will do a lot of harm and don’t have a single benefit,” he had tweeted.Tiwari said he had invited Kejriwal to his residence as he did not meet opposition leaders and also refrained from meeting even public representatives sitting outside his residence. Recently, the three mayors of BJP-ruled municipal corporations sat on a dharna outside CM’s residence for 13 days but he did not meet them.

