STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Tear and throw it away': Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to repeal farm laws at Singhu border

The Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM challenged the minsiters of the Central government to debate with farmers in public if they claimed to 'know so much about farm laws.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Visiting the farmers' protest site at Singhu border for the second time in December, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Centre to repeal the 'anti-farmer' agriculture laws at the earliest.

''Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws,'' Kejriwal said while addressing the protesting farmers.

Kejriwal further said ''the Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why have you brought the laws then? Tear & throw it away'' he further added.

ALSO READ | 10 political prisoners start fasting in Kolkata to support farmers' protest

The Aam Aadmi Party chief challenged the ministers of the Central government to debate with farmers in public if they claimed to 'know so much about farm laws.

​Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.

ALSO WATCH:

(Inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest agriculture laws Agri Laws in India Delhi Chalo Arvind Kejriwal Singhu border Farmers protest in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp