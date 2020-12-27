'Tear and throw it away': Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to repeal farm laws at Singhu border

By Online Desk

Visiting the farmers' protest site at Singhu border for the second time in December, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Centre to repeal the 'anti-farmer' agriculture laws at the earliest.

''Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws,'' Kejriwal said while addressing the protesting farmers.

Kejriwal further said ''the Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why have you brought the laws then? Tear & throw it away'' he further added.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief challenged the ministers of the Central government to debate with farmers in public if they claimed to 'know so much about farm laws.

​Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.

