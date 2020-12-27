Farmers clang vessels to carry out 'Thali Bajao' protests during broadcast of PM's Mann Ki Baat speech

By Online Desk

Farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws on Sunday carried out 'Thali Bajao' protests by clanging plates and vessels during the PM's monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

Several farmer groups mainly from Punjab and Haryana have camped in the National Capital and the neighbouring regions seeking withdrawal of three recently passed farm laws.

Talks with representatives of the government and the farmer groups haven't proved fruitful while the farmers allege that the Prime Minister hasn't heeded to their voices.

Last Sunday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav had called for the Thali Bajao protest during the Mann Ki Baat program and remarked that said, "when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?"

Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border and the Singhu border were seen clanging vessels and beating tins in protest when the PM's Mann Ki Baat programme was on air.

The Thali Bajao concept was initially introduced by the Prime Minister when he asked countrymen to unite and felicitate healthcare workers and those involved in the battle against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations.

Farmers held thali bajao protest at Singhu border during PM Narendra Modi's #MannKiBaat address.

The farmers had reached Singhu border over a month ago.

The protesting farmer unions had on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks.

They had also decided that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping.

The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the routes that remained closed owing to the agitation and suggested them to take alternative roads.

"The Chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders."

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44," it tweeted.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

