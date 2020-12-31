STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar govt receives 'Digital India Award 2020' from President for work during lockdown

A total of 190 entries from across the country were received for this award under six categories from different departments of both centre and state governments.

Published: 31st December 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar government officials at the Digital India Awards 2020.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government's efforts and services rendered to the people, who were stranded outside the state and those who had returned in the state during the corona induced lockdown,were acknowledged and awarded with the "Digital India Award 2020" by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Principal secretary to CM on behalf of the Bihar govt officials collected the prestigious "Digital India Awards-2020" from President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

According to an official statement here, the best efforts of the Nitish Kumar government were recognised and rewarded at the national level for providing timely relief to the poor people during the lockdown.

Those who went to receive these awards were CM's principal secretary Chanchal Kumar (IAS), disaster management department's principal secretary Pratay Amrit (who is also the principal secretary of State health department), additional secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramachandra Du, Shailesh Kumar Srivastava and Niraj Kumar Tiwari of NIC, Bihar.

According to official statement, CM's principal secretary, disaster management department, and the Bihar NIC have been awarded the Digital India Award 2020 under the epidemic category for excellent works.

In Bihar, financial assistance was provided to more than 21 lakhs of people, stranded outside the state, by the state government through the "Parvashi Sahayta App" during the lockdown. Chanchal Kumar as principal secretary to CM continued monitoring the assistance being provided through such a digital platform.

The state government continued monitoring other assistance including free ration to 1.64 crore ration card holders and cash Rs 1000 in the accounts.

The CM secretariat, the Disasters management department, and the NIC were declared winners under the" Innovation in Pandemic" category.

Under the initiative of Pratay Amrit in the disaster management department, a digital platform named as "Garur App", was developed during the corona lockdown to register the migrant workers and map their skills also.

