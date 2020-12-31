STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sixth-round talks: Two easy ticks, but farm laws and MSP stay sticky

Deal done over power tariff and stiff penalties for stubble burning; seventh round of talks on January 4; unions again defer tractor rally

Published: 31st December 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS for Commerce Som Prakash have food served by farmers during a snack break at a meeting over new farm laws, at Vig

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : The sixth round of talks between the Centre and agitating farm unions on Wednesday appeared to have produced a partial breakthrough as both sides agreed on two points — air pollution law and the electricity amendment bill — but there was no meeting ground on the more contentious issues of the repeal of the farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP.

The improving chemistry was also exemplified by the fact that Union ministers Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash accepted the ‘langar’ food offered by the farmers while the protesters for the first time accepted the tea served by the government. Union leaders had earlier refused to eat food served by the government during the previous round of talks.

READ HERE | Centre offers committee setup for better MSP implementation, farmers stick to agri laws repeal demand; next meet on Jan 4

After the five-hour marathon talks on Wednesday, Union agriculture minister Tomar said the next round of talks would be held on January 4. Sensing a slightly accommodative government and also in view of the agreement on two of their demands, the farmers decided to put off the tractor rally they had planned for Thursday along the Kundli- Manesar-Palwal Expressway just outside Delhi.

While the government tried to paint the sixth round of talks as positive with Tomar claiming the meeting ended on a good note, the farmers said the agreement on two smaller issues can’t be termed a breakthrough as they are firm on their main demands of repeal of the laws and MSP. Tomar said the government had agreed to “decriminalise” the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, while the electricity amendment bill has been put on hold. “The first issue was an ordinance related to the environment.

Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included.

ALSO READ | Farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Farmers also feel if reform is introduced in the Electricity Act, they will suffer losses,” Tomar said. Noting that the government has softened its stance, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah, who attended the talks, said, “I don’t call it a breakthrough or victory but some advancement from the deadlock.” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The government is still adamant on the repeal of the farm laws and MSP. We are hopeful the government will agree on them also.”

Assocham writes to Punjab CM
Assocham on Wednesday wrote to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, expressing concern over damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers’ protest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws Agri Laws MSP Delhi farmers protest NDA government Narendra Tomar Piyush Goyal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp