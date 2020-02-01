Home Nation

Operation Vanilla: Indian Navy reaches flood-hit Madagascar, begins medical camp

INS Airavat reached port city Antsiranana, Madagascar on January 30 and immediately began to provide medical aid as required by local authorities.

Published: 01st February 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

India’s assistance to Madagascar is in consonance with Indian Navy’s Foreign Cooperation initiatives. (Photo courtesy Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India handed over relief material and stores to the authorities of Madagascar on Saturday. As the first respondent, Indian Navy Ship Airavat, which was en-route to Seychelles was diverted to Madagascar for rendering assistance after the island nation was lashed with cyclone causing heavy flooding and landslides leading to massive loss of life and property. The operation was launched on Tuesday and was codenamed as Operation Vanilla.

Navy in its official release said, “As part of Operation Vanilla and on behalf of the Government of India, Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Commander Sunil Sankar, Commanding Officer INS Airavat handed over urgently needed relief material comprising disaster relief stores, tents, blankets, clothing, food and medicines on 01 February 2020 to local government authorities in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Republic of Madagascar, His Excellency Christian Lois Ntsay.”

The Medical Team from the ship is holding a medical camp at Antsiranana from 01 to 02 February 2020 in coordination with local authorities, said Navy. Indian Navy was the first international respondent to this evolving humanitarian crisis in Madagascar.

INS Airavat reached port city Antsiranana, Madagascar on January 30 and immediately began to provide medical aid as required by local authorities and IN the medical team were moved to the affected areas.

INS Airavat is an amphibious assault ship and as part of the mission-based deployment has Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) as part of its missions and carries relief material in the form of HADR bricks. This enables ships on deployment to respond rapidly to any emergent situation. The ship personnel will also provide diving and communication assistance and undertake transportation and evacuation of personnel using its four large and two medium-sized boats.'

India’s assistance to Madagascar is in consonance with Indian Navy’s Foreign Cooperation initiatives in line with India’s vision of 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)'.

There are about 15,000 persons of India origin in Madagascar, including approximately 2500 Indian passport holders.

In March 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind became the first Indian President to visit Madagascar. India and Madagascar signed a defence cooperation agreement during the visit of the Indian President.

Madagascar is also a member of inter-governmental organisation Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
Indian Navy has emerged as the first responder to the crisis situations around Indian Ocean Region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Vanilla INS Airavat Indian Navy
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp