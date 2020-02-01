Home Nation

Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu were Pakistanis: J&K Police

The recovery included AK-47 rifles, pistols and armour piercing steel core ammunition which can go through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles.

Security personnel involved in an encounter with terrorists.

Security personnel involved in an encounter with terrorists. (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

By ANI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed by security forces on January 31 were Pakistanis, who had recently infiltrated from across the border.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that it had recovered Improvised Explosion Devices (IEDs), ready to be used around Nagrota, along with huge quantities of arms, ammunition and communication equipment from the Pakistani terrorists.

"Recovered from 3 slain Pakistan terrorists of JeM on January 31. They had an IED ready to be used around Nagrota through some third person in a few days. They had dumped it at a convenient location on Jammu-Srinagar Highway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police's tweet on Friday read.

The recovery included AK-47 rifles, pistols and armour piercing steel core ammunition which can go through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbagh Singh on Friday had said that the preliminary reports suggested that the terrorists had crossed the International Border (IB) on January 30.

"As per preliminary reports, they all appear to be Pakistani terrorists and belonged to JeM, this group had crossed the International Border (IB) from Dayalachak area last evening and they were on the way to Srinagar," Singh told reporters after the encounter.

The encounter had broken out between the security forces and terrorists during the checking of vehicles near the Bann toll plaza.

One security personnel had also received injuries during the encounter.

The police had arrested the driver and conductor of the truck which was being used by the terrorists.

Further investigation is underway.

