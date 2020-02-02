Home Nation

Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese residents

In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Many countries have sent planes to the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate their nationals. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.

"Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect," the Indian Embassy announced here.

"This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid," the announcement said.

"All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, as well as the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities," it said.

On Sunday, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654.

Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic.

  • Padmanabhan
    Central health department should take immediate precautions before the dreaded Corona virus affects lndian population already affected with somany viral infections frequently
    21 hours ago reply
