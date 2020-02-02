Home States Andhra Pradesh

WATCH | Andhra girl, stuck in Wuhan amid Coronavirus outbreak, urges Indian Government to help her return home

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Annem Shruthi, one of the two engineers from Andhra Pradesh, who was detained at Wuhan Airport urged the Indian Government to bring them back to India, as they are not showing any symptoms of Coronavirus. 

In a video message, she said she was supposed to be evacuated from Wuhan along with other Indians, but she along with another person was asked to stay back and not to board the flight as their body temperatures were higher than normal.

ALSO READ: India airlifts 323 more citizens, seven Maldivians from China's Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

She said even for the second flight, we were told the same reason. “Chinese people here have neither confirmed nor denied that we are having the virus. We are ready to prove that we are not having the virus, as we do not have any symptoms associated with Coronavirus,” she said

Shruti said an increase in her body temperature was marginal on that day due to stress and physical activity. “We request Indian Government to take us back home,” she appealed. 

Shruthi, who hails from Bijanavemula village of Kurnool district is scheduled to get engaged on February 14.  Her family members are worried about her being detained in Wuhan and are requesting the Indian Government to initiate steps for her evacuation from Wuhan. 

