Home Nation

Four Jammu and Kashmir politicians released from preventive detention: Officials

The leaders released are: Abdul Majeed Bhat Larni, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohammed Shafi (all National Conference) and Mohammed Yusuf Bhat of the PDP.

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday released four politicians from preventive custody in the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail, officials said here.

The three of the released politicians belong to the National Conference and one is from the PDP, they said.

The four have been sent to their homes and asked to remain confined within their residence for the time being, they said.

ALSO READ | Omar Abdullah growing beard as a sign of protest, says National Conference

The leaders released are: Abdul Majeed Bhat Larni, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohammed Shafi (all National Conference) and Mohammed Yusuf Bhat of the PDP.

They were detained along with several other politicians, leaders, activists and traders after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution on August 5 last year.

Among other prominent politicians who have been detained since the Article 370 move are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and JK People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.

They have still not been released.

ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija 'detained' after trying to visit grandfather's grave in J&K

While senior Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was lodged at Chesmashahi Huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.

The senior Abdullah was slapped with stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 which was renewed for a period of three months on December 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K administration Jammu and Kashmir leaders detention National conference PDP Article 370
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp