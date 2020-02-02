Home Nation

No sympathy for Jamia shooter: Chandan Gupta's family

The accused, who is now in custody, had said that he opened fire to avenge the murder of Chandan Gupta.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia firing accused (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Jamia firing accused (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By IANS

KASGANJ: The family of Chandan Gupta, who was killed while taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on the Republic Day in 2018, has no sympathy for the youth who opened fire at the Jamia protesters in Delhi on January 30.

The accused, who is now in custody, had said that he opened fire to avenge the murder of Chandan Gupta.

The youth's now deleted Facebook post also had several mentions of 'Chandan bhaiyya'.

Chandan's mother, Sangeeta Gupta, meanwhile, has condemned the firing incident at Jamia.

ALSO READ: Jamia firing - Accused considered anti-CAA protests to be anti-national activities

"I condemn the act of opening fire at the Jamia protesters in the strongest possible words. We are a non-violent society and protest should always be peaceful. I have lost my son to one such act of violence," she told local reporters.

Gupta further said that she had lost her son to violence and even he did not approve of violence.

"I do not approve or appreciate violence in any form," she said.

ALSO READ: Jamia Millia Islamia prohibits students from holding protests inside campus, warns of strict action

Sources said that the accused in Jamia firing wanted to whip up a frenzy that would help him avenge Chandan's death.

Another family member, who requested anonymity, said: "The Jamia incident was wrong. There should be no support for the accused because this will encourage others to follow the same path."

Chandan Gupta and his friends were taking out a 'Tiranga Rally' in Kasganj on the Republic Day in 2018 and a dispute emerged over clearing the road for the rally. This led to violence and the 22-year-old was shot dead, after which communal riots broke out in Kasganj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandan Gupta Chandan Gupta family Jamia shooting Jamia
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp