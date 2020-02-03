Home Nation

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi as Budget proposal on new ‘NRI tax’ creates flutters

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday came out with a clarification that there is no intention to tax global income of NRIs and only income generated in India will be taxed.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Budget proposal increasing the number of days one has to stay abroad to get NRI status and avoid taxation from 182 to 240 has caused a flutter with several expatriates raising concerns as to whether they will be forced to pay income tax for the remittances they make to India.

As the proposal to amend Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and another proposal to tax non-resident Indians who are not taxed in the foreign country where they stay caused confusion and worries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the deep anguish of the state and requesting him to desist from amending the section.

Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday came out with a clarification that there is no intention to tax global income of NRIs and only income generated in India will be taxed.

“What we are doing now is that the income of an NRI generated in India will be taxed here. If he’s earning something in a jurisdiction where there is no tax, why will I include that into mine that has been generated there,” Sitharaman said.

“Whereas if you have a property here and you have a rent out of it, but because you are living there, you carry this rent into your income there and pay no tax there, pay no tax here ... since the property is in India, I have got a sovereign right to tax,” she further said in a post-Budget interaction with media.

ALSO READ | Kerala concerned over changes to I-T Act as it would affect state's economy supported by Gulf NRIs

“I am not taxing what you’re earning in Dubai but that property which is giving you a rent here. You may be an NRI, you may be living there but that is revenue being generated here for you. So that’s the issue,” she added.

Though the explanatory memorandum to the Finance Bill states that this is a provision to ‘check tax abuse’, the proposal caused heartburns in Kerala as it has a large number of people working in foreign countries, whose remittances alone comprise approximately 15 per cent of the state’s GDP.

However, only a section of NRIs who work in oil rigs, merchant navy and some businessmen who have to stay in India for more than 120 days as part of their work schedule, will be most affected by the new proposal.

A majority of Keralites who toil in West Asian countries will not fall under the ambit of this tax net.

Sachin Menon, national head, indirect tax practice, KPMG India, said it seems this is mainly aimed at a section of businessmen who use NRI status to avail tax evasion and this will not affect the ordinary workforce employed abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget PM Modi NRI Tax Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp