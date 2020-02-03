Home Nation

Poster war between JDU and RJD in Bihar intensifies, reaches New Delhi

RJD escalated its poster war, which had started in September 2019, putting up posers on issues of justice, bread, safety, health, education, development and employment in Bihar.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), an NDA ally, and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took their battle to New Delhi, even as a full-scale poster war blaming each other for Bihar’s trauma broke out in state capital Patna on Sunday.

Nitish campaigned for the lone party candidate in Sangam Vihar, a stronghold of Bihar voters; enumerating the development work done by his NDA government in Bihar. In similar gatherings, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav counter campaigned on 4 seats, with Congress as RJD’s ally.

“Delhi witnessed a kind of verbal duel, while in Patna there is a visual war,” said senior RJD leader Deo Kumar Chaurasia, adding that “JD-U’s pretences on law and order and development would be exposed for the sham it is.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) escalated its poster war, which had started in September 2019, putting up posers on issues of justice, bread, safety, health, education, development and employment in Bihar.

“The poster war is an extension of the frustration of parties in failing to convince people on anything concrete they may have done. None have anything to show,” said Pradeep Kumar, a media businessman.

While the JD(U) had pitted the idea of ‘Jungle raj’ during the 15-year Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)  rule under Lalu Prasad and Rabri to bring it down, the RJD, citing latest law and order figures, claims that the present phase is worse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar JDU RJD Bihar poster war
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp