Poster war between JDU and RJD in Bihar intensifies, reaches New Delhi

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), an NDA ally, and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took their battle to New Delhi, even as a full-scale poster war blaming each other for Bihar’s trauma broke out in state capital Patna on Sunday.

Nitish campaigned for the lone party candidate in Sangam Vihar, a stronghold of Bihar voters; enumerating the development work done by his NDA government in Bihar. In similar gatherings, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav counter campaigned on 4 seats, with Congress as RJD’s ally.

“Delhi witnessed a kind of verbal duel, while in Patna there is a visual war,” said senior RJD leader Deo Kumar Chaurasia, adding that “JD-U’s pretences on law and order and development would be exposed for the sham it is.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) escalated its poster war, which had started in September 2019, putting up posers on issues of justice, bread, safety, health, education, development and employment in Bihar.

“The poster war is an extension of the frustration of parties in failing to convince people on anything concrete they may have done. None have anything to show,” said Pradeep Kumar, a media businessman.

While the JD(U) had pitted the idea of ‘Jungle raj’ during the 15-year Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rule under Lalu Prasad and Rabri to bring it down, the RJD, citing latest law and order figures, claims that the present phase is worse.