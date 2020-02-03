Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition raises CAA, NPR issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the second time till 2 pm after unrelenting opposition members sought a debate on the issue of NPR and the amended citizenship law.

As soon as the Upper House reassembled at noon, members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) were up on their feet demanding an immediate discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said he cannot allow discussion on issues on which the chairman has already given a ruling on adjournment notices given by Opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed."

The Chair did not yield to members' demand and began to take the Question Hour, but Opposition members were on the aisle while TMC members trooped into the Well protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Azad insisted that the discussion should be allowed because people are being allegedly killed in BJP-ruled states across the country.

As there was no order in the House, the Chair was forced to adjourn till 2 pm.

Earlier, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed notices given by several opposition members to discuss the issue and then adjourned proceedings till noon after MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, Left and BSP rose to raise the issue.

Naidu said members will get enough opportunity to raise the issue during discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President's address had specific mention of the amended citizenship law and it can be discussed during the debate on the Motion of Thanks, he said.

However, Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP, Derek O'Brien of the TMC, T K Rangarajan of the CPM and other opposition members rose to speak on it.

Naidu cut them short, saying he has already given a ruling on adjournment notices and cannot allow them to speak now.

As other opposition members joined them, Naidu adjourned proceedings.

Also, a call attention notice has been received from Subramanian Swamy on the related issue.

He, however, said members could raise the issue during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Earlier when the House met for the day, Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls.

Naidu also mentioned sitting member MC Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award.

He also mentioned the award being conferred on former members Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes and Manohar Parrikar.