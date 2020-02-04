Home Nation

Civil engineer held for threatening to shoot anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow

The accused Shravan Sharma, who works with a private firm in Chinhat area, was arrested from Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A civil engineer has been arrested by the Lucknow police on Monday night for threatening to shoot protesters at the Clock Tower where an anti-CAA agitation is on.

The accused Shravan Sharma, 24, a resident of Thakurganj, who works with a private firm in Chinhat area, was arrested from Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

In a Facebook post on January 30, Shravan had threatened to shoot the protesters at the Clock Tower and even claimed that he had bought a pistol for the purpose.

According to police reports, Shravan Sharma, a resident of Unnao district, has completed a diploma course in civil engineering from a private institute in Sitapur.

SHO Thakurganj Pramod Kumar Mishra said Shravan had gone to a friend's home in Thakurganj from where he was arrested.

He has been booked on charges of creating hatred between two communities, and provoking breach of peace.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, west zone, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said police are probing whether Shravan had been influenced by some radical group.

The accused told the police that he was coaxed by some friends to post the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.

