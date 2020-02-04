Home Nation

Never said anything against Mahatma Gandhi: Anantkumar Hegde

While several Congress leaders have condemned his remark on the father of the nation, BJP leaders too has distanced themselves from it.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hedge. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: "I own my statement," said BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday amid the raging controversy over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi while adding that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation.

"All related media reports are false. I never said what is being debated over. It is an unnecessary controversy. I own my statement made on February 1, 2020, in Bengaluru. I never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else, I was just trying to categorise freedom struggle. That's all," Hegde told ANI.

"I am surprised by the discussion around it. What can I say about something that is not there? There is hullabaloo going on without anything. My statement is available in public forum. If anyone wants to see, it is available online and on my website. Show me if I have said anything against Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and any other freedom fighters," he added.

READ| PM Modi 'upset' with Hegde, MP may be blocked from BJP Parliamentary meet

The BJP leader continued: "That programme was about Savarkar. With due respect of all our freedom fighters, I was just discussing our freedom struggle, there is no confusion or any derogatory comment on freedom struggle or fighters. Unnecessary nuisance has been created."

Hegde stoked a controversy after he had attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

"None of these so-called leaders was beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was a big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said.

While several Congress leaders have condemned his remark on the father of the nation, BJP leaders too has distanced themselves from it.

Top leadership in BJP is unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde over his controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi, party sources had said on Monday, adding that he has been asked to issue an unconditional apology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Lok Sabha Anantkumar Hegde
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp