BJP party of 'fekus' who threaten with guns to divide the country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The TMC supremo slammed the saffron party saying that it is only interested in giving out fake news.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (photo| Facebook screengrab)

By PTI

KRISHNANAGAR (WEST BENGAL): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described BJP as a party of "fekus" (those who bluff) who threaten people with guns and bullets to divide the country on the basis of religion.

Without naming Union minister Anurag Thakur or his 'gaddaron ko goli maro saalo ko" remark, Banerjee, who was speaking at a convention of TMC workers at Krishnagar in Nadia district, questioned how a central minister continues in a constitutional post despite speaking unconstitutionally.

The TMC supremo also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli vs boli" comment. She said, "BJP is a feku party. It is only interested in giving out fake news. It is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion and are threatening people with guns and bullets".

"I was born in Hindustan, not in a nation governed by BJP who attack people with guns and bullets," she added. The TMC supremo also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for destroying the harmony in the country by forcibly trying to implement the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

