Home Nation

Hindutva body forced a college to cancel my speech on Mahatma, says Tushar Gandhi

The programme named - 'Revisiting Gandhi' was organised at Modern College in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Published: 07th February 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, has alleged that a Hindutva outfit forced a college in Pune to cancel his address scheduled on Friday as part of a seminar on Mahatma Gandhi.

The college authorities said that although the seminar continued as per its schedule, Tushar Gandhi's address was cancelled after some students threatened that they would stage a protest if he came to the event.

The authorities also said that the move was aimed at ensuring that nobody makes a political statement during the event.

The programme named - 'Revisiting Gandhi' was organised at Modern College in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Tushar Gandhi and another Gandhian Anvar Rajan were invited to address the programme on Friday.

"Modern College Pune was forced to cancel a program scheduled for tomorrow celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bapu because they invited me, Patitpavan Sanstha threatened to disrupt the program if I was present. The Goli Maro Gang in Action," Gandhi said in a tweet on Thursday.

When contacted, Gandhi told PTI that he had received a call from college officials who informed him that they have cancelled his programme due to unavoidable issues.

"I was a little surprised. So I called Anvar Rajan and enquired about it. He told me that some Patit Pavan Sanstha has taken objection to my presence in the programme," he said.

He added that he was informed about the cancellation of his address on Thursday night.

"Dr (Gajanan) Ekbote (chairman of the education society which runs the college), told me that some student outfits pressurised the college that they would disrupt the event if I remain present there," he said.

Rajan claimed that the address by him and Gandhi was cancelled after some members of the Patit Pavan Sanghatana (PPS), a Hindutva outfit, approached the Pune university officials and objected to the name of Tushar Gandhi as one of the speakers.

Rajan said that while Gandhi was supposed to make an inaugural speech, he himself was to give the key-note address during the seminar.

"Some members of the Patit Pavan Sanghatana approached the SPPU and took objection to the name of Tushar Gandhi and subsequently the Modern College authorities informed us about our presentations being cancelled," he said.

Dr Gajanan Ekbote, chairman of Progressive Education Society (PES), which runs the college, said, "I spoke to Tushar Gandhi late on Thursday night. We are going to organise his separate programme in our college. We are not against Mahatma Gandhi. He is the subject of my study. Therefore, do not harbour any misunderstanding."

"Some students showed us the videos of Tushar Gandhi's speeches. They were of the view that the speeches are objectionable. They threatened to stage a protest if Tushar Gandhi came to the event. As exams are going on in the college, we cancelled the invite given to Tushar Gandhi so that a law and order situation does not arise," he said.

"This event is being organised in association with SPPU, which has given Rs 3 lakh for it. We wanted to ensure that no political statements are made or such views are expressed during the event," Ekbote added.

Sitaram Khade, an office-bearer of the Patit Pawan Sanghatana's city unit, however, refuted the allegation that members his outfit had threatened to disrupt the event.

"We checked with our members. None of us had approached the college to oppose the programme," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tushar Gandhi Hindutva Pune Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp