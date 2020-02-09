Home Nation

Mahatma's statue will be installed in 1400 colleges within a year, says MP Minister

Patwari said irregularities found in the education sector in the state will be dealt with firmly by his government.

Published: 09th February 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Jitu Patwari on Saturday said that statues of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed in 1400 colleges across the state within a year.

He said that the government is creating awareness amongst the youth about the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in the nation-building.

"Today a vitriolic environment has been created in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for it. It is a political party's responsibility to promote the culture of fraternity in the country. Working in this direction, the Madhya Pradesh government has planned to install statues of Mahatma Gandhi in 1400 colleges within a year. In around 300 colleges we have already done this," Patwari told reporters at a press conference here.

READ| Zeenat Aman returns to theatre with play on Kasturba-Mahatma Gandhi relationship

"The young generation should know about Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the country. PhD on Gandhi Ji's work will be initiated in the universities. The young generation of the country should know Gandhi Ji's work as against Godse's ideology that is being spread in the country," he added.

Patwari said irregularities found in the education sector in the state will be dealt with firmly by his government.

"We have formed a committee to investigate the education system in the state. The irregularities in the education being provided by the private sector in terms of their fees and other matters will be investigated by this committee. We will act on those found guilty," he said.

