Missing data row: FIR against former NRC official for allegedly failing to submit password

GUWAHATI: The authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam filed an FIR against a former contractual colleague for allegedly not surrendering the password of the sensitive document while an NGO has lodged a complaint against former NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela for “tampering” with records.

The FIR was filed against Ajupi Baruah whose resignation coincided with Hajela’s transfer.

She resigned without surrendering the password to the NRC data records system.

According to the FIR, she had handed over charge on November 11 following resignation but did not share the password of official email IDs cpm.nrc.assam@gmail.com and pm.spmunrc@gov.in.

The NRC authorities contacted her several times and sent her written reminders but she allegedly never responded.

“As she has already resigned, she is no longer authorised to hold the password. An FIR has been filed against her for violating the Official Secrets Act,” an NRC official said.

He said the NRC data went offline from December 15 as the cloud service provided by Wipro was not renewed.

The official informed that Wipro had been already contacted.

Once they make the data live, it will be available to the public, he added.

Meanwhile, in its complaint, the Assam Public Works (APW) urged the Criminal Investigation Department of the police to register a case against Hajela for “tampering” with valuable records pertaining to NRC final list published on August 31 last year.

The APW, which had first moved the Supreme Court seeking the NRC’s updation, also demanded an inquiry into Hajela’s alleged involvement in “cybercrime in the whole process of NRC”.

Hajela is an IAS officer who was transferred to his home state Madhya Pradesh in November last year following an order issued by the apex court which is monitoring the NRC exercise.