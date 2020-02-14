Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar again, one car damaged in stone-pelting

As soon as the convoy reached near Bibiganj in Ara, some elements turned violent alleging that one of the cars of the convoy knocked down a motorcyclist and resorted to stone-pelting.

Published: 14th February 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:28 PM

Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar.

Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar. (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In yet another incident of violence against CPI leader and former President of the JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar, his convoy was allegedly attacked in Bihar’s Ara district when it was returning from neighbouring Buxar district during his month-long ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’ yatra on Friday.

In the stone-pelting incident, one of the cars of Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was reportedly damaged but he escaped unhurt and reached the venue to address a public meeting against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Confirming the incident, Ara SP Sushil Kumar said one person was detained and two motorcycles seized from the spot of the incident.

“Kanhaiya Kumar was escorted under full police escort to Arwal after the incident and his political assignment in Ara has been completed,” Kumar said, adding that an FIR was being lodged against the rowdy elements.

This was the eighth incident in which the convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked in different parts of the state during his 'Jana Gana Mana yatra' which is being carried out throughout the state from January 30 after addressing the first anti-CAA public meeting in West Champaran.

According to a tweet by Kanhaiya Kumar, the stage which was built for him to address the anti-CAA meeting in Ara was also damaged on Thursday night by some anti-social elements.

Earlier, on February 5 in Supual, the convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked in which one vehicle was damaged and three people were injured.
 

