Car of Hindu Sena chief who warned against Valentine's Day attacked

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fringe outfit Hindu Sena's National President Vishnu Gupta's car was allegedly stopped and attacked in Delhi on Friday night.

According to Gupta, 5-6 unknown masked attackers attacked his car around 8.30 pm, near his residence.

Gupta alleged, the attackers tried to pull him out of the car when locals gathered. Following which the attackers fled from the site, he claimed. Videos suggest the car's windshield developed cracks.

ALSO READ: Beware this Valentine's Day, Hindu Sena workers may be after you

After reaching out to cops, Amar Colony Police reached the site and took the statement of Chief of the fringe outfit.

The car has been confiscated by police. Delhi Police is investigating the matter, says Gupta.

Interestingly, Gupta's outfit gave a warning a couple of days before against any 'obscenity' on Valentine's Day.