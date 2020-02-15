Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh tries to pacify Scindia, Kamal Nath; says Congress 'together' in Madhya Pradesh

Singh on Saturday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is not against anybody and that the party is "together" under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

Scindia not against anybody, Congress together under Kamal Nath's leadership:

"The party's promise letter (manifesto) is for five years. We have fulfilled many promises and fulfilment of other promises is underway. Scindia ji is not against anybody. Congress party is together under the leadership of Kamal Nath ji," Digvijaya Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said.

Reacting to Scindia's "threat" of hitting the streets if Madhya Pradesh government failed to fulfil its poll promises including farm loans waiver and regularising the guest teachers, Kamal Nath here on Saturday said that Scindia was free to do it.

"Toh utar jayein sadak par (Let him if he wants to)," Kamal Nath, who was in Delhi to attend the Madhya Pradesh Coordination Committee meeting, told reporters here.

Scindia, who too was present at the meeting, left early. Scindia has been unhappy with Kamal Nath's leadership.

READ HERE: Let him if he wants to: CM Kamal Nath on Scindia's 'will take to streets' threat

On Thursday, Scindia told the guest teachers in the state that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled.

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," said Scindia at an event in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added.

The Chief Minister had on Friday said: "Manifesto is for five years, right? It is not for five months". 

