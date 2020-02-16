Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav backs BJP firebrand minister Giriraj Singh over his outburst on rising crimes in Bihar

In a viral video, Singh was seen scolding the superintendent of police of Begusarai over the rise of murder cases in the district.

Published: 16th February 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ruling JD(U) has accused Tejaswi Yadav of having a hand in the attack on Nitish convoy.(File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his support to union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh for his outburst against poor law and order in his constituency in Bihar.

In a viral video, Singh was seen scolding the superintendent of police of Begusarai over the rise of murder cases in the district. Singh had alleged that the crimes were beyond control. He was heard asking the SP why the police have failed in taking action on time. 

READ| CPI, RJD activists 'purify' Ambedkar statue with 'Gangajal' after Giriraj Singh garlands it

Tejashwi Yadav, who frequently accuses the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of being incompetent and points out the failure of law and order in the state, came out and defended Singh over his outburst against crimes.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "In Bihar, Giriraj Singh, the union minister of Nitish Kumar’s constituent party, is telling the truth about the collapsed law and order system and effect of prohibition. The law and order in Bihar are completely over. The demon kingdom has been established. Power-protected criminals kept wrecking havoc. On average, there are 100 murders taking place in Bihar”.

In 2019, a total 2, 49,205 cognizable offences including 2910 murders and 1375 rape cases were registered in Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp