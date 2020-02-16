Tejashwi Yadav backs BJP firebrand minister Giriraj Singh over his outburst on rising crimes in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his support to union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh for his outburst against poor law and order in his constituency in Bihar.

In a viral video, Singh was seen scolding the superintendent of police of Begusarai over the rise of murder cases in the district. Singh had alleged that the crimes were beyond control. He was heard asking the SP why the police have failed in taking action on time.

Tejashwi Yadav, who frequently accuses the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of being incompetent and points out the failure of law and order in the state, came out and defended Singh over his outburst against crimes.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "In Bihar, Giriraj Singh, the union minister of Nitish Kumar’s constituent party, is telling the truth about the collapsed law and order system and effect of prohibition. The law and order in Bihar are completely over. The demon kingdom has been established. Power-protected criminals kept wrecking havoc. On average, there are 100 murders taking place in Bihar”.

In 2019, a total 2, 49,205 cognizable offences including 2910 murders and 1375 rape cases were registered in Bihar.