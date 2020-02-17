Home Nation

Singer Zubeen Garg, opposed to CAA, hugs Assam CM, sets tongues wagging

The bonhomie at the recently-held Filmfare Awards ceremony in Guwahati left social media users to wonder if the singer has softened his stand

Singer Zubeen Garg with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo|Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A viral photograph, showing popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who is a strong critic of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), hugging Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has set tongues wagging.

The bonhomie at the recently-held Filmfare Awards ceremony in Guwahati left social media users to wonder if the singer has softened his stand on the issue of CAA. Garg, however, said there was no change in his stand.

“I have known him (Sonowal) for a long time. So, I exchanged pleasantries with him. I don’t find any reason for controversy,” the singer said.

He said his hugging the CM did not mean he had deviated from his anti-CAA stand.

“We were involved in the agitation and we still are involved in it. My going to Filmfare Awards ceremony doesn’t mean I am going to stay away from the anti-CAA agitation. Some people are trying to suggest so. Our agitation is on and it will continue,” he asserted.

He said he disliked the CAA and he said it aloud.

“If I dislike something, I say it aloud. If I like something, I say it openly. Let there be events on sports, music, cinema etc. These should not be thwarted. A lot of people are involved in these and they earn a living. They will suffer. I don’t want that to happen. Our agitation will continue alongside games and sports, cinema and music,” Garg said.

He said he and other artistes opposed to the CAA had deferred the agitation due to exams in educational institutes. He said they would stage various anti-CAA programmes once the exams were over.

“We will go to people and stage the programmes again after the exams are over,” he added.

Among artistes, Garg and actress Barsha Rani Bishaya have been the two most visible faces on Assam’s anti-CAA podium.

