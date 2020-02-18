Nitish subservient to BJP leadership, says Prashant Kishor, questions development model in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Breaking his silence after being expelled from JDU, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has become 'subservient' to BJP leadership and now does not hold the status of 'Bihar Ki shan' which he was treated like earlier.

Questioning Nitish Kumar's claims of development works carried out during the last 15 years, Kishor asked then why Bihar ranks 22 in the development index.

The former JDU leader gave Nitish some unsolicited advice asking him to decide if he stands with Godse supporters or Gandhi supporters.

"Nitish Kumar is propagating Gandhi's Seven Deadly Sins in every school of the state through posters but continues in politics as subservient to BJP politically. He should realise that 10 crore Biharis had made him leader, not BJP", he said.

Bihar interests are best protected when the state leadership takes an independent decision, he said.

He categorically denied aligning with any political party or campaign for anyone in the upcoming elections.

"But in next 100 days, I will create a strong pool of 1 crore youth in Bihar through a new initiative called 'Baate Bihar Ki". Thereafter, I will ponder over what should I do next - Should I join a party politics or float a political outfit", he said.

Kishor will launch the campaign from February 20.

He said that Bihar lacks the vision needed to make it one of the top 10 developed states.