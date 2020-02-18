Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dares BJP to withdraw his security cover

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has dared the BJP to take back his security cover.

When asked about the threat to his security, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I do not need security. I want to live freely. This is not a matter of security. I want to ask how a local intelligence inspector can come to my press conference. How can someone come in a programme in the party office."

Akhilesh Yadav had recently claimed that he faced a threat from a BJP leader. He made the allegations after a youth disrupted a meeting addressed by him by shouting a religious slogan.

"Why was my NSG cover removed? They (BJP) have taken back my house and vehicle. They are free to take back my security also. I love to cycle alone. Now the time is coming when cycle is going to run fast," he told reporters on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav confident of returning to power in 2020

It may be recalled that the Leader of the Opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party, had raised the issue of security threat to Akhilesh Yadav in the state Assembly on Monday.

"There is a threat to my life from a BJP leader. I have received a threat call and a message from him. I have saved the message in my phone and will address the media in this regard in Lucknow in a day or two," he had said.

"Just two days ago, a BJP leader threatened me and now this man is trying to jump inside the security cordon. He could have taken my life. What action will you take against him and under which act you will book him," he had asked.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly stalled over threat to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's security

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing party workers on rising inflation in the country when a youth from the crowd interrupted him and asked him what he planned to do about it if he returned to power.

The SP chief asked the youth to come closer as he was not audible.

At this, the youth shouted "Jai Shri Ram" before Akhilesh Yadav asked him if he had any association with the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Following the incident, Yadav claimed that there was a threat to his life from a BJP leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said in the Assembly that Akhilesh Yadav has been provided 'Z-Plus' category security which comprises 182 security personnel and even accused the SP of blowing the incident out of proportion.