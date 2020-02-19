Kin of Anti-CAA protest victims move court for FIR against UP police

By IANS

KANPUR: The families of the victims of anti-CAA and NRC protests in Kanpur have now approached the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for registering an FIR against the police.

Three persons, all residents of Bubu Purwa area, were allegedly killed during the anti-CAA protest that took place in Kanpur on December 20 and 21, 2019. Several others were injured in the protests.

The police later stated that the deceased were not killed in police firing, but from firing carried out by other protesters.

However, CCTV footage and the post mortem reports did not support the police statement.

The local administration even issued recovery notices to the relatives of the deceased persons and also to those who were injured during the protest.

The families of the deceased now want to register an FIR against the police for killing their kin during the protest.

Mohammad Nasir Khan, the lawyer who filed the petition in the court, said, "The aggrieved families first approached police for registering FIR against cops, but they were turned down by the police."

He further said that as per the post mortem report, those killed have been shot above the waist and those injured include people who have lost their limbs and now are struggling to live a normal life.

Mohammad Nasir Khan said that when the police failed to lodge the complaint, the families of those killed decided to approach the court under Section 156/3 of the CrPC, and have demanded an FIR against police officials under Section 302 and 207 of the Indian Penal Code.

He claimed that he had strong evidences against the police and was hopeful of a committee being formed soon to investigate the matter.

The families of the deceased have alleged that police mercilessly shot at the protesters, which can be successfully proved by the CCTV footage.