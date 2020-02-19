Home Nation

Kin of Anti-CAA protest victims move court for FIR against UP police

The families of the deceased now want to register an FIR against the police for killing their kin during the protest.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: The families of the victims of anti-CAA and NRC protests in Kanpur have now approached the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for registering an FIR against the police.

Three persons, all residents of Bubu Purwa area, were allegedly killed during the anti-CAA protest that took place in Kanpur on December 20 and 21, 2019. Several others were injured in the protests.

The police later stated that the deceased were not killed in police firing, but from firing carried out by other protesters.

However, CCTV footage and the post mortem reports did not support the police statement.

The local administration even issued recovery notices to the relatives of the deceased persons and also to those who were injured during the protest.

The families of the deceased now want to register an FIR against the police for killing their kin during the protest.

Mohammad Nasir Khan, the lawyer who filed the petition in the court, said, "The aggrieved families first approached police for registering FIR against cops, but they were turned down by the police."

He further said that as per the post mortem report, those killed have been shot above the waist and those injured include people who have lost their limbs and now are struggling to live a normal life.

Mohammad Nasir Khan said that when the police failed to lodge the complaint, the families of those killed decided to approach the court under Section 156/3 of the CrPC, and have demanded an FIR against police officials under Section 302 and 207 of the Indian Penal Code.

He claimed that he had strong evidences against the police and was hopeful of a committee being formed soon to investigate the matter.

The families of the deceased have alleged that police mercilessly shot at the protesters, which can be successfully proved by the CCTV footage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Anti citizenship act protests Citizenship act UP Police Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp