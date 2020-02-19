Home Nation

'Namaste Trump': Water released into Yamuna to improve its 'environmental condition'

The main segment of the visit will take place in Delhi, though an option of having a short visit by the president to another city is being explored.

Published: 19th February 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Yamuna River. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MATHURA: The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Ganganahar in Bulandshahr to improve the river's "environmental condition" in Agra, ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip between February 23 and 26.

The cities that are being considered include Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | 45 families in slum near stadium hosting 'Namaste Trump' event served eviction notices

"Keeping in mind US President Trump's visit to Agra, 500 cusecs of water has been released from the Ganganahar to improve the environmental condition of the Yamuna. This water will reach the Yamuna in Mathura by February 20 and Agra by February 21 afternoon," the department's Superintending Engineer Dharmender Singh Phogat said.

He said the department aims to maintain a certain level of water in the Yamuna till February 24.

This move is likely to reduce the "foul smell" from the Yamuna, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assistant engineer Arvind Kumar said when asked about the development.

ALSO READ | Namaste Trump: Activist seeks US President's intervention to save tribals living near Statue of Unity

"If 500 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to control pollution, it will certainly have an impact. This will also improve the oxygen level in the Yamuna in Mathura and in Agra. This move may not make the Yamuna's water fit for drinking, but could reduce foul smell from the river," he said.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi who is associated with the Shri Mathur Chaturved Parishad that is working to clean the Yamuna, said,"The move will hardly have any impact on the river."

TAGS
Yamuna Namaste Trump PM Modi donald trump
Comments

