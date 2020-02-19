Home Nation

PFI's role in fomenting trouble established, no CAA protestor killed by cops: Yogi Adityanath

While responding to the Governor’s address in Assembly on Wednesday, Yogi said that every citizen had the right to peaceful protest but vandalism would not be tolerated.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on opposition for allegedly playing 'messiahs of vandals' and siding with arsonists Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that no trouble-maker would be spared and strictest action would be taken against them.

While responding to the Governor’s address in Assembly on Wednesday, Yogi said that every citizen had the right to peaceful protest but vandalism would not be tolerated and tough action would be taken in such cases.

In an oblique reference to the Popular Front of India (PFI), the CM said that the extremist organisation was backing anti-CAA protests across the nation. The complicity and connivance of PFI, which was an extension of banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), in funding the protests and fomenting violence were 'established' during the probe on the violence that broke out in December.

READ| Kin of Anti-CAA protest victims move court for FIR against UP police

Rebutting claim, Yogi said that none of the anti-CAA protestors was killed by the bullet of cops. He argued that they were rather killed by the bullets fired by them during the stir. “Upadravi, upadravi ki goli se marey hain," (the trouble-makers died from bullet of other trouble-makers)," he explained.

"Terror funding of the PFI has been established now. Any sympathy for them means, support to the PFI and SIMI. Those who betray the nation, will have an unsung death," he said.

While attacking the Samajwadi Party leadership, CM Yogi said those, who tried to taint and tarnish the sanctity of Ayodhya by killing Kar Sewaks, were now questioning the BJP for taking action against anti- CAA vandals.  He added that the Supreme Court’s November 9, 2019 verdict on Ayodhya proved that firing on Kar Sewaks on October 30 and November 2, 1990  under the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s regime,was unjustified.

While wrapping up his response to Governor’s speech, the CM tore into the Opposition by trashing their charges over crime rate and women empowerment. "Those (parties) who have been insulting the Constitution are trying to preach us the Constitution today. Better they keep off or they will be badly exposed," he warned while referring to the ruckus created by SP lawmakers by throwing paper balls and missiles at the chair and state Governor during his speech in the
house.

The CM said when the Governor spoke on 'Ram Rajya' in her address, it did not have any religious connotations. He shared data to buttress his claim that the crime rate had come down during his regime in the state.

