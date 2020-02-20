Home Nation

Rahul sole contender for party president's post: Congress on anxieties over leadership issue

Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit and Shashi Tharoor have made calls for fresh elections for the party's top post to infuse fresh vigour in the party.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  With reports of Rahul Gandhi likely to return as Congress chief in April, demands have been growing in the party for holding elections to select the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, the highest decision making body in the party. While many leaders had expressed their views on holding internal elections after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, it was put on backburner after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief in August 2019.    

With buzz around about transition of power from Sonia to Rahul once again, senior Congress leaders have started expressing their views, especially after the party’s poor show in Delhi. Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit attacked the party saying the biggest challenge it faced was leadership question and failing to find a new president. The Congress retorted saying Dikshit should focus on doing good work.           

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor backs Sandeep Dikshit for change of guard in Congress, appeals to CWC

“If Sandeep is putting it on twitter, if he puts even a fraction in his work, he will transform Delhi. Instead of giving lecture, concentrate on doing good work,” said party spokesperson R S Surjewala. But Dikshit’s stand was backed by party MP Shashi Tharoor who tweeted: “What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters.”

Asked about his remarks, Surjewala said the CWC had decided on the Congress president. “If anyone has any doubts about this, he should kindly read the resolution of the CWC before giving any statements in public and they will gain some knowledge.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi Sandeep Dikshit Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp