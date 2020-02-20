Rahul sole contender for party president's post: Congress on anxieties over leadership issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With reports of Rahul Gandhi likely to return as Congress chief in April, demands have been growing in the party for holding elections to select the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, the highest decision making body in the party. While many leaders had expressed their views on holding internal elections after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, it was put on backburner after Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief in August 2019.

With buzz around about transition of power from Sonia to Rahul once again, senior Congress leaders have started expressing their views, especially after the party’s poor show in Delhi. Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit attacked the party saying the biggest challenge it faced was leadership question and failing to find a new president. The Congress retorted saying Dikshit should focus on doing good work.

“If Sandeep is putting it on twitter, if he puts even a fraction in his work, he will transform Delhi. Instead of giving lecture, concentrate on doing good work,” said party spokesperson R S Surjewala. But Dikshit’s stand was backed by party MP Shashi Tharoor who tweeted: “What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters.”

Asked about his remarks, Surjewala said the CWC had decided on the Congress president. “If anyone has any doubts about this, he should kindly read the resolution of the CWC before giving any statements in public and they will gain some knowledge.”