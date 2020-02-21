After youth's horrific torture, Dalit politics intensifies in Rajasthan as parties make beeline at Nagaur

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The politics in Rajasthan has intensified after torture of two Dalit youths in Nagaur district of the state.

The Dalit face of BJP, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources, Arjun Ram Meghwal reached Nagaur on Friday to meet the victims' family.

Meanwhile, a three-member Congress team also reached Nagaur on Friday, while state BSP officials stayed in Jaipur and met the state DGP.

A Dalit youth was brutally beaten, stripped and tortured for alleged theft. He was first thrashed and after that petrol was poured into the private part of the victim. The video of this incident, which took place on Sunday, went viral on social media creating a stir in political circles.

Talking to Media in Nagour, Meghwal said, "the system has become completely lawless under Congress Government. Dalit oppression has crossed all limits. After Nagaur incident, there is little morality left in Congress party. So the Chief Minister of the state should resign."

The Congress committee included Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal who is Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mahesh Sharma, General Secretary and Deoli-Uniara MLA Harish Chandra Meena. The committee will submit it's report to party president Sachin Pilot.

There are 17 per cent Dalits in the state who have traditionally supported Congress. BSP won on 6 Dalit dominated assembly seats in December 2018 but recently, all the 6 BSP MLAs joined Congress.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati had described the viral video of the oppression of Dalits as disturbing. "A viral video of the oppression of Dalit brothers in Nagaur in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is disturbing and reminds me of the traumatic events of Gujarat's Una etc. Clearly, the cruelty and exploitation of Dalits continue everywhere. This is extremely unfortunate. The government should take effective action, " tweeted Mayawati.

BSP state president Samrath Singh along with few more party officials met the state DGP Bhupendra Singh on Friday and demanded security for the victims' family and a government job.

The incident happened on 16 February and on 18 February the video of it went viral. T

The police arrested the 5 accused on 19th and the other 2 on 20th February.

Inspector-General of Police, Bipin Kumar Pandey has been sent to Nagaur for investigation under the supervision of the Crime Branch's Heinous Crime Unit.

"Action against the culprits has already being initiated 7 people have been arrested under the most stringent sections of the law, if BJP and BSP are only interested in politics we can't do anything as far as taking corrective action is concerned we have ensured that the culprits do not go scot-free," Countered state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.