Ahmedabad chef Suresh Khanna reveals special Gujarati flavoured menu for Trump 

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel will be preparing food for US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their stay in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

The popular chef has prepared food for visiting foreign dignitaries in the past too. He has also cooked meals for former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu among others.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty also vouch for Khanna's culinary magic.

Khanna is a winner of National Culinary Award in 1990.

"It is a great pleasure to cook for US President and Prime Minister Modi ji. We have a whole team working on the menu which has been ordered by the government. We have planned to steam the food items and boil them. We will go easy on the spices," Khanna told ANI.

He said that Gujarati flavour will dominate the menu that would include items such as khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis and snacks made of besan.

Preparations to welcome the US President and his wife Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land tomorrow for their two-day visit to the country.

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President will go to the Sabarmati Ashram.

Security has been tightened in the state ahead of the events. Hoardings with welcome messages to the US President have also been put up across the city.