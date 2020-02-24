Home Nation

Be more vigilant to curb terrorism effectively, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tells police

Talking about smart policing, he said it does not mean police wearing new suits and boots, but making smart decisions.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the closing ceremony of 20th All India Police Band Competition at Railway Sports Complex Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the closing ceremony of 20th All India Police Band Competition at Railway Sports Complex Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what seems to be a serious allegation against Pakistan, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said one of India’s neighbours has been training and funding terrorists and spreading the virus to hurt India. To understand and foil their attempt, the police in the country have to be more vigilant and ensure better policing.

"I call upon the police forces to be more alert and vigilant as certain forces want to create disturbance in our country. One of our neighbours is aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists and we can see its effects in the country. The police and the society have to be alert to understand their evil designs and make sure their efforts are foiled to keep the country safe," said Naidu, while speaking at the closing ceremony of 20th All India Police Band Competition-2019, conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday.

Talking about smart policing, he said it does not mean police wearing new suits and boots, but making smart decisions. "Smart-policing means advancement in technology, taking smart action and giving smart responses. I have been to many countries, which is why I think there is a lot of scope for improving the image of the Indian police," he said.

Better policing

Appreciating the Police Department for the work they have been doing, he asked them to be people-friendly. "All the policemen across the country should be people-centric and people-friendly," he added.

On the occasion, Naidu announced the winner of the band competition. The four-day event that was inaugurated on Wednesday saw live performances by 27 band teams from various States, union territories and Central police forces with nearly 16,00 participants.

